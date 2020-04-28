Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE), RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.26.

The shares of the company added by 26.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.95 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a -5011.36% decline from the average session volume which is 51180.0 shares. NETE had ended its last session trading at $1.96. Net Element Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NETE 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The Net Element Inc. generated 487000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Morgan Stanley also rated RES as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that RES could down by -26.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.00% to reach $2.23/share. It started the day trading at $2.92 and traded between $2.61 and $2.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RES’s 50-day SMA is 2.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.43. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.27%, as 12.19M NETE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.22% of RPC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 223,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,907,103 shares of RES, with a total valuation of $16,288,632. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,288,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,443,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -391,889 shares of RPC Inc. which are valued at $13,273,505. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,226 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,199,014 shares and is now valued at $6,589,969. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of RPC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.