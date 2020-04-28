Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the DBD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DBD is Underweight in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.50.

The shares of the company added by 19.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.63 while ending the day at $4.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -5.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $3.57. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 280.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.04%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. DA Davidson also rated BYND as Upgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $62 suggesting that BYND could down by -23.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.41% to reach $80.38/share. It started the day trading at $116.64 and traded between $97.50 and $99.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYND’s 50-day SMA is 83.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.17. The stock has a high of $239.71 for the year while the low is $45.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.53%, as 9.16M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.21% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 147.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,807,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,029,645 shares of BYND, with a total valuation of $201,774,357. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,967,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by 3,662.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 992,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 965,719 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. which are valued at $66,073,061. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 354,426 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 487,798 shares and is now valued at $32,487,347. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Beyond Meat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.