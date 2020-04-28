Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

The shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bionano Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.55.

The shares of the company added by 10.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.354 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 5.47 million shares were traded which represents a -32.55% decline from the average session volume which is 4.13 million shares. BNGO had ended its last session trading at $0.35. Bionano Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BNGO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.70.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. generated 17.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bionano Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $149. Wells Fargo also rated NXST as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $113 suggesting that NXST could surge by 46.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.72% to reach $120.78/share. It started the day trading at $64.52 and traded between $60.26 and $64.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXST’s 50-day SMA is 78.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.65. The stock has a high of $133.25 for the year while the low is $43.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.38%, as 3.57M BNGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.09% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 812.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NXST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -174,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,885,125 shares of NXST, with a total valuation of $224,288,266. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,119,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by 1.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,405,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,701 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. which are valued at $138,849,656. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,136,173 shares and is now valued at $123,321,267. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.