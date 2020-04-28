Is There A Value in U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) And First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

The shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $18 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Concrete Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the USCR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. Stifel was of a view that USCR is Hold in its latest report on July 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that USCR is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.66.

The shares of the company added by 11.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.20 while ending the day at $17.77. During the trading session, a total of 946806.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.65% decline from the average session volume which is 469520.0 shares. USCR had ended its last session trading at $15.92. U.S. Concrete Inc. currently has a market cap of $296.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.32. U.S. Concrete Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 USCR 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $56.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Concrete Inc. generated 40.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 143.48%. U.S. Concrete Inc. has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Robert W. Baird also rated FHN as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FHN could surge by 21.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.11% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $8.89 and traded between $8.06 and $8.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 10.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.68. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $6.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.89%, as 44.08M USCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.42% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,021,279 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $250,031,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,659,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,274,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,700 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $131,175,912. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 687,552 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,042,393 shares and is now valued at $129,301,688. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.