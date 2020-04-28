Is There A Value in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) And International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

The shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $485 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tesla Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Buy the TSLA stock while also putting a $864 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $580. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Bernstein in its report released on April 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 500. Jefferies was of a view that TSLA is Buy in its latest report on April 06, 2020. JMP Securities thinks that TSLA is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 840.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $508.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 351.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.49.

The shares of the company added by 10.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $735.00 while ending the day at $798.75. During the trading session, a total of 20.18 million shares were traded which represents a 1.46% incline from the average session volume which is 20.48 million shares. TSLA had ended its last session trading at $725.15. Tesla Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TSLA 52-week low price stands at $176.99 while its 52-week high price is $968.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tesla Inc. generated 6.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 832.14%. Tesla Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32.50. BTIG Research also rated INSW as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that INSW could surge by 19.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.31% to reach $35.19/share. It started the day trading at $28.45 and traded between $27.01 and $28.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSW’s 50-day SMA is 21.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.41. The stock has a high of $31.39 for the year while the low is $14.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 972478.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.85%, as 740,542 TSLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of International Seaways Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.06% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,003,576 shares of INSW, with a total valuation of $95,645,431. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA meanwhile bought more INSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,555,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its International Seaways Inc. shares by 28.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,865,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -739,038 shares of International Seaways Inc. which are valued at $44,562,519. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its International Seaways Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,802,693 shares and is now valued at $43,066,336. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of International Seaways Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.