Is There A Value in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) And Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Tankers Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.50. DNB Markets was of a view that TNK is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TNK is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 227.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.48.

The shares of the company added by 10.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.00 while ending the day at $25.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -121.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. TNK had ended its last session trading at $22.77. Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently has a market cap of $899.18 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.97, with a beta of 0.49. Teekay Tankers Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TNK 52-week low price stands at $7.68 while its 52-week high price is $26.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teekay Tankers Ltd. generated 79.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.67%. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has the potential to record 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Evercore ISI also rated BRX as Upgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BRX could surge by 26.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.62% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $10.02 and traded between $9.03 and $9.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 13.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.52. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.01%, as 6.53M TNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.30% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.