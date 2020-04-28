Is There A Value in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) And VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sequential Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 10, 2017, to Hold the SQBG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SQBG is Overweight in its latest report on December 23, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that SQBG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.87.

The shares of the company added by 12.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.1644 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -1136.79% decline from the average session volume which is 193860.0 shares. SQBG had ended its last session trading at $0.17. Sequential Brands Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SQBG 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $1.05.

The Sequential Brands Group Inc. generated 8.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 700.0%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Canaccord Genuity also rated VBIV as Initiated on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VBIV could surge by 85.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.38% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.29 and traded between $1.14 and $1.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 1.1086 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9219. The stock has a high of $2.10 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.57%, as 8.30M SQBG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.75% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 111.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,951,556 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $43,653,978. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,065,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,190,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,228 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,031,173. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 987,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,447,848 shares and is now valued at $2,325,456. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.