Is There A Value in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) And Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

The shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2017, to Buy the MMLP stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on March 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Stifel was of a view that MMLP is Buy in its latest report on December 06, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that MMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 222.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.98.

The shares of the company added by 17.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.55 while ending the day at $2.92. During the trading session, a total of 905186.0 shares were traded which represents a -166.87% decline from the average session volume which is 339190.0 shares. MMLP had ended its last session trading at $2.48. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $85.12 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.90, with a beta of 2.22. MMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $8.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Martin Midstream Partners L.P. generated 2.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 222.73%. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. BofA/Merrill also rated CLVS as Downgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CLVS could surge by 39.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.52% to reach $13.53/share. It started the day trading at $8.75 and traded between $8.10 and $8.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLVS’s 50-day SMA is 7.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.51. The stock has a high of $20.69 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.02%, as 23.36M MMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.58% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 164.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Palo Alto Investors LP bought more CLVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Palo Alto Investors LP purchasing 335,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,056,286 shares of CLVS, with a total valuation of $32,157,979. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,188,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by 269.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,661,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,670,431 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. which are valued at $23,286,816. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.