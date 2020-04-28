Is There A Value in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) And FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Market Perform the BBBY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BBBY is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Odeon thinks that BBBY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.48.

The shares of the company added by 22.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.44 while ending the day at $6.41. During the trading session, a total of 34.11 million shares were traded which represents a -170.03% decline from the average session volume which is 12.63 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $5.23. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $17.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 900.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.42%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.328 and traded between $0.26 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5006 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6053. The stock has a high of $10.88 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.16%, as 5.47M BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.41% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.78% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $585,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $461,171. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.