Is There A Value in Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) And PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 502.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.99.

The shares of the company added by 44.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.74 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 128.68 million shares were traded which represents a -543.72% decline from the average session volume which is 19.99 million shares. AYTU had ended its last session trading at $1.40. Aytu BioScience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AYTU 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aytu BioScience Inc. generated 5.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.29%. Aytu BioScience Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 08, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.23 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLM’s 50-day SMA is 0.2530 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3043. The stock has a high of $0.54 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.43%, as 1.99M AYTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 469.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. sold more PLM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. selling -75,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,004,080 shares of PLM, with a total valuation of $476,971. Elkhorn Partners LP meanwhile bought more PLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, LCL Asset Management AB decreased its PolyMet Mining Corp. shares by 6.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -85,546 shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. which are valued at $291,710. In the same vein, Mairs & Power, Inc. decreased its PolyMet Mining Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 488,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 925,469 shares and is now valued at $220,262. Following these latest developments, around 22.00% of PolyMet Mining Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.