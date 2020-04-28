Is There A Value in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) And Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACCO Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BWS Financial advised investors in its research note published on January 25, 2017, to Buy the ACCO stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2016. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.63.

The shares of the company added by 11.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.93 while ending the day at $6.53. During the trading session, a total of 738009.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.61% incline from the average session volume which is 781860.0 shares. ACCO had ended its last session trading at $5.88. ACCO Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $632.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.91. ACCO Brands Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ACCO 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $11.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACCO Brands Corporation generated 27.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.61%. ACCO Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.92% to reach $32.90/share. It started the day trading at $23.84 and traded between $21.98 and $23.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOS’s 50-day SMA is 22.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.66. The stock has a high of $55.49 for the year while the low is $12.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.75%, as 10.25M ACCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.70% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.69, while the P/B ratio is 12.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.91% over the last six months.

Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more GOOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,130,658 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares by 3.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,510,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 208,486 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. which are valued at $109,612,994. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,048,770 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,458,082 shares and is now valued at $88,671,251. Following these latest developments, around 0.71% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.