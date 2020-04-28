Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Worth A Bite? DGX 200 SMA stands at 12.05%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares fell to a low of $108.78 before closing at $114.70. Intraday shares traded counted 2.39 million, which was -19.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.00M. DGX’s previous close was $116.02 while the outstanding shares total 132.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.49, and a growth ratio of 4.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.16, with weekly volatility at 6.27% and ATR at 5.98. The DGX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $73.02 and a $118.58 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.14% on 04/27/20.

Investors have identified the Medical Laboratories & Research company Quest Diagnostics Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DGX, the company has in raw cash 1.19 billion on their books with 949.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2490000000 million total, with 1990000000 million as their total liabilities.

DGX were able to record 843.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.06 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.24 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated recorded a total of 1.93 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.56%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DGX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DGX attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Diagnostics, Davis J. E. sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 87.75, for a total value of 308,251. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & General Counsel, PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E now sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 226,744. Also, SVP, Group Exec. Clin. Fran., Doherty Catherine T. sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 104.25 per share, with a total market value of 260,729. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, CEO and President, RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,219. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DGX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.08.