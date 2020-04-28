Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)?

The shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resideo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the REZI stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that REZI is Outperform in its latest report on October 24, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that REZI is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.74.

The shares of the company added by 9.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.62 while ending the day at $4.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 30.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. REZI had ended its last session trading at $4.53. Resideo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REZI 52-week low price stands at $3.72 while its 52-week high price is $23.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Resideo Technologies Inc. generated 122.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.64%. Resideo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. DA Davidson also rated SBNY as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that SBNY could surge by 9.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.28% to reach $113.11/share. It started the day trading at $102.27 and traded between $94.81 and $101.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBNY’s 50-day SMA is 101.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.33. The stock has a high of $148.64 for the year while the low is $68.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.44%, as 1.22M REZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Signature Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 567.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBNY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -55,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,788,699 shares of SBNY, with a total valuation of $384,963,513. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $371,573,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Signature Bank shares by 14.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,235,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 404,675 shares of Signature Bank which are valued at $260,130,705. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Signature Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 672,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,059,928 shares and is now valued at $245,987,612. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Signature Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.