Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)?

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the PLYA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company added by 10.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.20 while ending the day at $2.43. During the trading session, a total of 891301.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.32% decline from the average session volume which is 779670.0 shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $2.19. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 20.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Wedbush also rated TXRH as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $73 suggesting that TXRH could surge by 11.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.79% to reach $56.21/share. It started the day trading at $50.11 and traded between $46.28 and $49.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXRH’s 50-day SMA is 47.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.43. The stock has a high of $72.49 for the year while the low is $25.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.83%, as 5.88M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.06% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.31, while the P/B ratio is 3.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TXRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 344,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,729,277 shares of TXRH, with a total valuation of $319,219,140. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,434,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,183,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,133 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. which are valued at $90,171,777. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,129,936 shares and is now valued at $87,966,357. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.