Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC), TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)?

The shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Buy the CLNC stock while also putting a $20 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.38.

The shares of the company added by 10.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.55. During the trading session, a total of 700557.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.31% incline from the average session volume which is 901760.0 shares. CLNC had ended its last session trading at $4.12. CLNC 52-week low price stands at $2.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.68%. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. UBS also rated TCF as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that TCF could surge by 19.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.55% to reach $31.69/share. It started the day trading at $25.99 and traded between $23.84 and $25.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCF’s 50-day SMA is 28.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.14. The stock has a high of $47.46 for the year while the low is $16.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.84%, as 4.00M CLNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of TCF Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 322,728 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,515,735 shares of TCF, with a total valuation of $328,926,555. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,768,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TCF Financial Corporation shares by 12.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,433,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,071,845 shares of TCF Financial Corporation which are valued at $168,434,816. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TCF Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,582 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,879,250 shares and is now valued at $110,563,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of TCF Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.