Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.42.

The shares of the company added by 30.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.466 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 823732.0 shares were traded which represents a -535.3% decline from the average session volume which is 129660.0 shares. APEX had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Apex Global Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 APEX 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.82.

The Apex Global Brands Inc. generated 1.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.33%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.85% to reach $41.56/share. It started the day trading at $51.70 and traded between $47.30 and $48.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNA’s 50-day SMA is 30.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.54. The stock has a high of $56.38 for the year while the low is $11.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.91%, as 23.88M APEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.54% of Moderna Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 111.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 189.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 287,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,228,243 shares of MRNA, with a total valuation of $515,985,878. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $480,159,149 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moderna Inc. shares by 42.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,155,517 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,346,709 shares of Moderna Inc. which are valued at $334,107,734. In the same vein, Thélème Partners LLP increased its Moderna Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 827,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,440,274 shares and is now valued at $192,886,206. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Moderna Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.