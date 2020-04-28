Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS), TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT)?

The shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Noble Financial in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $2 price target. Noble Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxis Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2018, to Buy the PXS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.52.

The shares of the company added by 18.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.93 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 661451.0 shares were traded which represents a -321.57% decline from the average session volume which is 156900.0 shares. PXS had ended its last session trading at $0.93. Pyxis Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PXS 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $1.80.

The Pyxis Tankers Inc. generated 1.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -175.0%. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on September 09, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $1.89/share. It started the day trading at $0.22 and traded between $0.20 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2426 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4664. The stock has a high of $1.28 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 133435.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.51%, as 154,131 PXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 263.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The West Family Investments, Inc. bought more TAT shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The West Family Investments, Inc. purchasing 289,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,198,040 shares of TAT, with a total valuation of $454,994. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more TAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,503 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares by 11.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 517,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,000 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. which are valued at $107,102. Following these latest developments, around 15.30% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.