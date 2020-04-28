Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)?

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the PRTY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $2.50. Goldman was of a view that PRTY is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.70.

The shares of the company added by 15.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 15.61 million shares were traded which represents a -307.62% decline from the average session volume which is 3.83 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.04%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.63% to reach $10.13/share. It started the day trading at $5.36 and traded between $4.38 and $4.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMSI’s 50-day SMA is 4.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.06. The stock has a high of $7.15 for the year while the low is $2.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.50%, as 2.35M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.48% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.48, while the P/B ratio is 3.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 829.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 735,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,904,925 shares of SMSI, with a total valuation of $8,019,734. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SMSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,293,431 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 13.40% of Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.