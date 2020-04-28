Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)?

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.31.

The shares of the company added by 54.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4845 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 22.11 million shares were traded which represents a -895.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.48. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 117.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $1.41/share. It started the day trading at $0.579 and traded between $0.4922 and $0.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 1.0581 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4334. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.79%, as 80.32M GNC shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $31,276,108. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,521,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $14,243,349. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $14,013,358. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.