Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

The shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cadence Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Neutral the CADE stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that CADE is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Goldman thinks that CADE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.37.

The shares of the company added by 11.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.40 while ending the day at $6.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.81 million shares were traded which represents a -23.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. CADE had ended its last session trading at $5.39. CADE 52-week low price stands at $4.63 while its 52-week high price is $23.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.5%. Cadence Bancorporation has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated XERS as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that XERS could surge by 83.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.99% to reach $12.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.0985 and traded between $1.87 and $2.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 2.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.25. The stock has a high of $12.98 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.52%, as 1.82M CADE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.31% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 611.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.22% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $5,851,250. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,037,417 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.