Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX), American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)?

The shares of BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioPharmX Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2016, to Buy the BPMX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2016. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.54.

The shares of the company added by 12.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.31 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -46.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. BPMX had ended its last session trading at $0.31. BPMX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The BioPharmX Corporation generated 727000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.57%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Evercore ISI also rated ACC as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that ACC could surge by 18.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.20% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $32.75 and traded between $30.10 and $32.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACC’s 50-day SMA is 35.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.25. The stock has a high of $50.94 for the year while the low is $20.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.50%, as 2.33M BPMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 85,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,078,396 shares of ACC, with a total valuation of $557,175,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ACC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $392,945,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by 3.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,535,460 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 270,796 shares of American Campus Communities Inc. which are valued at $209,109,015. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 732,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,597,318 shares and is now valued at $183,075,575. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of American Campus Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.