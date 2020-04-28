Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)?

The shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $75 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affiliated Managers Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Underperform the AMG stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Jefferies was of a view that AMG is Hold in its latest report on January 29, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AMG is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.52.

The shares of the company added by 10.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.38 while ending the day at $66.72. During the trading session, a total of 904185.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.59% decline from the average session volume which is 756090.0 shares. AMG had ended its last session trading at $60.29. AMG 52-week low price stands at $44.37 while its 52-week high price is $114.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.88%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Rosenblatt also rated MANH as Initiated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that MANH could surge by 10.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.69% to reach $70.25/share. It started the day trading at $63.58 and traded between $58.7276 and $63.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MANH’s 50-day SMA is 59.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.52. The stock has a high of $90.46 for the year while the low is $35.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.52%, as 5.97M AMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.53% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.92, while the P/B ratio is 28.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 798.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,962,944 shares of MANH, with a total valuation of $346,893,870. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $297,924,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 137,513 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. which are valued at $291,362,904. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,043,845 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,906,616 shares and is now valued at $244,447,609. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Manhattan Associates Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.