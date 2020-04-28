Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)?

The shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Alliance Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 69. Wells Fargo was of a view that WAL is Outperform in its latest report on January 29, 2018. Stephens thinks that WAL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.23.

The shares of the company added by 11.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $30.62 while ending the day at $33.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -38.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. WAL had ended its last session trading at $30.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a market cap of $3.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.73. WAL 52-week low price stands at $20.90 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on December 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.16% to reach $25.89/share. It started the day trading at $10.80 and traded between $9.65 and $10.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLXN’s 50-day SMA is 10.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.18. The stock has a high of $22.98 for the year while the low is $5.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.41%, as 8.20M WAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.27% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 780.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC sold more FLXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC selling -282,935 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,932,875 shares of FLXN, with a total valuation of $38,821,726. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,205,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,510,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $19,759,209. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,798 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,168,857 shares and is now valued at $17,068,905. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.