Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)?

The shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Gap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the GPS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by MKM Partners in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that GPS is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that GPS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.23.

The shares of the company added by 12.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.85 while ending the day at $7.79. During the trading session, a total of 9.58 million shares were traded which represents a -0.44% decline from the average session volume which is 9.54 million shares. GPS had ended its last session trading at $6.90. The Gap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPS 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $26.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Gap Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. The Gap Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Odeon also rated OLLI as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that OLLI could down by -33.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.42% to reach $51.08/share. It started the day trading at $70.395 and traded between $62.43 and $67.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLLI’s 50-day SMA is 49.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.72. The stock has a high of $103.03 for the year while the low is $28.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.59%, as 15.12M GPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.42% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.67, while the P/B ratio is 4.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more OLLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -323,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,443,421 shares of OLLI, with a total valuation of $391,268,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OLLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,025,343 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,520,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,979 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. which are valued at $209,470,563. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,607 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,156,945 shares and is now valued at $192,632,831. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.