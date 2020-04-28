Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)?

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the TEN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $9. Wolfe Research was of a view that TEN is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TEN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.10.

The shares of the company added by 23.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.76 while ending the day at $4.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.94 million shares were traded which represents a -48.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $3.83. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $24.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 566.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.71%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $25.25/share. It started the day trading at $25.20 and traded between $22.76 and $23.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGOV’s 50-day SMA is 20.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.08. The stock has a high of $25.80 for the year while the low is $15.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.92%, as 1.45M TEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of NIC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.05, while the P/B ratio is 6.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 462.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EGOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 89,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,386,109 shares of EGOV, with a total valuation of $215,880,507. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EGOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,271,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its NIC Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,882,910 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,900 shares of NIC Inc. which are valued at $89,306,930. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NIC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,943 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,303,097 shares and is now valued at $52,971,231. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of NIC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.