Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)?

The shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simon Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Buy the SPG stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $109. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 156. JP Morgan was of a view that SPG is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SPG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $51.5025 while ending the day at $57.19. During the trading session, a total of 7.02 million shares were traded which represents a -27.24% decline from the average session volume which is 5.52 million shares. SPG had ended its last session trading at $51.49. Simon Property Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 1.22. SPG 52-week low price stands at $42.25 while its 52-week high price is $180.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.7%. Simon Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Northcoast also rated FLWS as Upgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that FLWS could surge by 15.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.93% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.41 and traded between $16.00 and $17.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLWS’s 50-day SMA is 15.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.22. The stock has a high of $21.77 for the year while the low is $11.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.51%, as 3.40M SPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.59% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 692.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more FLWS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -69,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,554,772 shares of FLWS, with a total valuation of $33,799,634. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more FLWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,338,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by 3.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,788,424 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,315 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. which are valued at $23,660,850. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,583,001 shares and is now valued at $20,943,103. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.