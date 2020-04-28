Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)?

The shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Neutral the KALA stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.07.

The shares of the company added by 18.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.4605 while ending the day at $11.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -27.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. KALA had ended its last session trading at $9.39. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 KALA 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $10.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 85.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.46%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.93% to reach $4.48/share. It started the day trading at $1.12 and traded between $0.72 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLL’s 50-day SMA is 1.2024 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.0895. The stock has a high of $28.86 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 51.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.67%, as 34.83M KALA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 203.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 310,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,228,373 shares of WLL, with a total valuation of $8,863,010. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more WLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,655,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by 11.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,702,217 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,192 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $6,500,485. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,958 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,948,335 shares and is now valued at $5,325,384. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.