Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV), VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)?

The shares of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcimoto Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.07.

The shares of the company added by 45.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -698.2% decline from the average session volume which is 155330.0 shares. FUV had ended its last session trading at $1.75. Arcimoto Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FUV 52-week low price stands at $0.97 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The Arcimoto Inc. generated 5.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Arcimoto Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at WallachBeth published a research note on May 04, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) is now rated as Hold. WallachBeth also rated VVUS as Upgrade on November 05, 2015, with its price target of $2.80 suggesting that VVUS could surge by 25.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.37 and traded between $1.29 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.5143 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8457. The stock has a high of $4.75 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.40%, as 1.19M FUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.15% of VIVUS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.15% over the last six months.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its VIVUS Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 387,485 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of VIVUS Inc. which are valued at $1,394,946. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VIVUS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,391 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 246,170 shares and is now valued at $886,212. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of VIVUS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.