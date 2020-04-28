Is It Crazy To Buy JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) And Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

The shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Neutral the JELD stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $9.50. The stock was given Underperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. The Benchmark Company was of a view that JELD is Buy in its latest report on February 05, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that JELD is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.78.

The shares of the company added by 10.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.08 while ending the day at $10.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -21.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. JELD had ended its last session trading at $9.74. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JELD 52-week low price stands at $6.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JELD-WEN Holding Inc. generated 229.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. MKM Partners also rated DIN as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that DIN could surge by 57.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.90% to reach $78.71/share. It started the day trading at $34.84 and traded between $30.9263 and $33.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIN’s 50-day SMA is 48.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.30. The stock has a high of $104.46 for the year while the low is $14.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.57%, as 2.23M JELD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.45% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 973.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DIN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -29,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,324,308 shares of DIN, with a total valuation of $66,661,153. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,818,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,414,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 72,652 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. which are valued at $40,557,478. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 837,200 shares and is now valued at $24,010,896. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.