Is It Crazy To Buy GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) And GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

The shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GSX Techedu Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the GSX stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Goldman was of a view that GSX is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Barclays thinks that GSX is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 315.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.74 while ending the day at $35.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a 5.02% incline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. GSX had ended its last session trading at $31.75. GSX Techedu Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GSX 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $46.40.

The GSX Techedu Inc. generated 10.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. GSX Techedu Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Oppenheimer also rated GPRO as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GPRO could surge by 8.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.09% to reach $3.55/share. It started the day trading at $3.245 and traded between $3.01 and $3.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRO’s 50-day SMA is 3.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.01. The stock has a high of $7.64 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.07%, as 23.92M GSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.77% of GoPro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.84% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,222,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GoPro Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,810,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,424 shares of GoPro Inc. which are valued at $20,463,793. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its GoPro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 528,744 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,790,720 shares and is now valued at $12,551,686. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of GoPro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.