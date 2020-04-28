Is It Crazy To Buy CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) And Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CTI BioPharma Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the CTIC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2018. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 12, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. WallachBeth was of a view that CTIC is Sell in its latest report on February 10, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that CTIC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.93.

The shares of the company added by 22.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.96 while ending the day at $1.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -971.93% decline from the average session volume which is 221210.0 shares. CTIC had ended its last session trading at $0.88. CTIC 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The CTI BioPharma Corp. generated 31.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.96% to reach $24.13/share. It started the day trading at $12.64 and traded between $11.15 and $12.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR’s 50-day SMA is 40.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.10. The stock has a high of $199.50 for the year while the low is $9.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 43.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.07%, as 46.22M CTIC shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 260.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,446,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,237,941 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $19,592,797. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,433,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 8.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,523,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,532,158 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $10,734,257. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,581,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,262,618 shares and is now valued at $7,902,421. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.