Is It Crazy To Buy Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) And Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

The shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Cowen was of a view that ADPT is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.365 while ending the day at $32.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -40.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. ADPT had ended its last session trading at $29.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 ADPT 52-week low price stands at $15.19 while its 52-week high price is $55.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.30% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.16 and traded between $2.85 and $3.13 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $10.14 for the year while the low is $2.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1272709.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.54%, as 604,028 ADPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.41% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 753.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.96%.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more BXRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,624,617 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of Baudax Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.