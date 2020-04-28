Is A Downturn Overdue? United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)?

The shares of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $38.50. Boenning & Scattergood was of a view that UBSI is Under Perform in its latest report on July 02, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus thinks that UBSI is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.37.

The shares of the company added by 10.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.37 while ending the day at $28.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -81.38% decline from the average session volume which is 841540.0 shares. UBSI had ended its last session trading at $25.97. United Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.26. UBSI 52-week low price stands at $19.67 while its 52-week high price is $40.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. United Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Odeon also rated DDS as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that DDS could surge by 26.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.56% to reach $38.25/share. It started the day trading at $29.67 and traded between $26.11 and $28.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDS’s 50-day SMA is 41.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.32. The stock has a high of $86.71 for the year while the low is $22.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 6.67M UBSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 45.25% of Dillard’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 561.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newport Trust Co. sold more DDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newport Trust Co. selling -37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,175,639 shares of DDS, with a total valuation of $265,139,861.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,558,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,984 shares of Dillard’s Inc. which are valued at $57,569,172. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,078 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,219,923 shares and is now valued at $45,076,155. Following these latest developments, around 18.70% of Dillard’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.