Is A Downturn Overdue? SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)?

The shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on June 21, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SandRidge Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.90.

The shares of the company added by 32.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -325.21% decline from the average session volume which is 465560.0 shares. SD had ended its last session trading at $1.61. SandRidge Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 SD 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.35.

The SandRidge Energy Inc. generated 5.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 800.0%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that NOG could surge by 67.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.84% to reach $2.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.69 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.9726 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6627. The stock has a high of $2.90 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.23%, as 36.91M SD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.39% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP bought more NOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP purchasing 621,412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,675,937 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $20,338,146. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,275,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 4.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,965,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 793,842 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $12,573,870. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 956,736 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,587,767 shares and is now valued at $9,008,690. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.