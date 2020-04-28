Is A Downturn Overdue? L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)?

The shares of L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Equal Weight the LB stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Odeon was of a view that LB is Hold in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that LB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.67.

The shares of the company added by 11.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.12 while ending the day at $11.50. During the trading session, a total of 8.73 million shares were traded which represents a 23.67% incline from the average session volume which is 11.43 million shares. LB had ended its last session trading at $10.31. LB 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L Brands Inc. generated 1.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.55%. L Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.07% to reach $22.92/share. It started the day trading at $12.66 and traded between $11.38 and $12.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDP’s 50-day SMA is 18.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.46. The stock has a high of $60.85 for the year while the low is $10.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.83%, as 8.07M LB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.68% of Meredith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,076 shares of MDP, with a total valuation of $122,176,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,234,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Meredith Corporation shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,954,887 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,774 shares of Meredith Corporation which are valued at $48,328,719. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,782 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,295,973 shares and is now valued at $28,056,790. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Meredith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.