Is A Downturn Overdue? American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)?

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.70.

The shares of the company added by 12.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.34 while ending the day at $7.14. During the trading session, a total of 679552.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.08% decline from the average session volume which is 659250.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $6.33. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. The Benchmark Company also rated ANGI as Initiated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ANGI could surge by 30.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.32% to reach $9.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.65 and traded between $5.965 and $6.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANGI’s 50-day SMA is 5.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.93. The stock has a high of $18.62 for the year while the low is $4.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.61%, as 35.49M AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 45.07% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 96.27, while the P/B ratio is 2.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP sold more ANGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP selling -1,507,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,828,637 shares of ANGI, with a total valuation of $56,850,344. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ANGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,411,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by 4.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,556,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -312,547 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. which are valued at $34,423,898. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,589,239 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,346,139 shares and is now valued at $28,067,230. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.