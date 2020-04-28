Is A Downturn Overdue? 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI), Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.33.

The shares of the company added by 14.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $7.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -380.46% decline from the average session volume which is 401380.0 shares. YI had ended its last session trading at $6.50. 111 Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 YI 52-week low price stands at $2.29 while its 52-week high price is $9.20.

The 111 Inc. generated 100.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%.

Investment analysts at Stanford Research published a research note on January 12, 2009 where it informed investors and clients that Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.25. It started the day trading at $1.38 and traded between $1.26 and $1.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMMS’s 50-day SMA is 2.5773 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.0968. The stock has a high of $6.34 for the year while the low is $1.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2675.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.23%, as 1,412 YI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Emmis Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Zazove Associates LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,267,629 shares of EMMS, with a total valuation of $2,535,258.

Similarly, Gate City Capital Management LLC increased its Emmis Communications Corporation shares by 44.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 735,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 224,723 shares of Emmis Communications Corporation which are valued at $1,470,048. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Emmis Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.