Factors That Could Influence F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.60, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 5.71. The FFIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $79.78 and a $160.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.29 million, which was -143.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 941.25K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.53% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $127.50 before closing at $143.40. FFIV’s previous close was $130.92 while the outstanding shares total 60.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.01, and a growth ratio of 4.88.

Investors have identified the Business Software & Services company F5 Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1737471000 million total, with 1150507000 million as their total liabilities.

FFIV were able to record 121.71 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 136.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 144.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, F5 Networks Inc. recorded a total of 569.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 88.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 480.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.65M with the revenue now reading 1.62 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFIV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFIV attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.89, for a total value of 320,706. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Worldwide Sales, WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL now sold 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,054. Also, EVP & GM, Application Services, SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 121.19 per share, with a total market value of 82,289. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and General Counsel, Rogers Scot Frazier now holds 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 258,767. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

6 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on F5 Networks Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFIV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $133.29.