Expensive Market, What To Buy? Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verra Mobility Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VRRM is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VRRM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.43 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 13.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. VRRM had ended its last session trading at $7.34. Verra Mobility Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 VRRM 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verra Mobility Corporation generated 132.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Verra Mobility Corporation has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Piper Jaffray also rated LOPE as Reiterated on July 03, 2018, with its price target of $142 suggesting that LOPE could surge by 19.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.53% to reach $105.33/share. It started the day trading at $85.81 and traded between $78.24 and $84.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOPE’s 50-day SMA is 75.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.35. The stock has a high of $132.72 for the year while the low is $57.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.66%, as 2.89M VRRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.09% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.81, while the P/B ratio is 2.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 777.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LOPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 634,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,711,399 shares of LOPE, with a total valuation of $359,409,073. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LOPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,886,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by 112.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,939,335 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,083,010 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. which are valued at $300,512,170. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 124,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,879,275 shares and is now valued at $219,645,493. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.