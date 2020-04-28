Expensive Market, What To Buy? Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turtle Beach Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Buy the HEAR stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $26. Lake Street was of a view that HEAR is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that HEAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.44.

The shares of the company added by 11.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.65 while ending the day at $10.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -221.94% decline from the average session volume which is 369290.0 shares. HEAR had ended its last session trading at $9.36. Turtle Beach Corporation currently has a market cap of $146.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.46. Turtle Beach Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HEAR 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Turtle Beach Corporation generated 8.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.34%. Turtle Beach Corporation has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Wells Fargo also rated UNVR as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 16.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.18% to reach $16.10/share. It started the day trading at $13.85 and traded between $12.39 and $13.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 13.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.79. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.08%, as 9.91M HEAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.25% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $178,801,024. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,312,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $132,210,939. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.