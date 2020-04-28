Expensive Market, What To Buy? Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $80. CFRA was of a view that RCL is Sell in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that RCL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.51.

The shares of the company added by 10.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.86 while ending the day at $39.47. During the trading session, a total of 18.83 million shares were traded which represents a -10.75% decline from the average session volume which is 17.0 million shares. RCL had ended its last session trading at $35.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 RCL 52-week low price stands at $19.25 while its 52-week high price is $135.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. generated 243.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.68% to reach $65.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.25 and traded between $6.765 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 9.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.48. The stock has a high of $15.40 for the year while the low is $5.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 2.55M RCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 224,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,981,845 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $66,286,016. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,197,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by 31.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,756,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,849,498 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP which are valued at $57,243,730. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,282,556 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,509,116 shares and is now valued at $33,277,276. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.