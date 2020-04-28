Expensive Market, What To Buy? OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Outperform the OSW stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Nomura was of a view that OSW is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.47.

The shares of the company added by 14.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.27 while ending the day at $4.86. During the trading session, a total of 814627.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $4.26. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 13.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.71% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.55 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVE’s 50-day SMA is 0.8379 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.4966. The stock has a high of $65.00 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 190408.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.67%, as 321,162 OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.24% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more VIVE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 435,906 shares of VIVE, with a total valuation of $300,339. A.R.T. Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more VIVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,311 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Viveve Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.