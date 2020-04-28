Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares fell to a low of $79.04 before closing at $72.42. Intraday shares traded counted 1.73 million, which was -73.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 995.83K. CINF’s previous close was $82.03 while the outstanding shares total 164.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.62, with weekly volatility at 3.61% and ATR at 4.86. The CINF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.69 and a $118.19 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.72% on 04/27/20.

Investors have identified the Property & Casualty Insurance company Cincinnati Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CINF were able to record 1.18 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.21 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cincinnati Financial Corporation recorded a total of 2.15 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 67.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.36 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 781.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 164.92M with the revenue now reading 3.83 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CINF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CINF attractive?

In related news, Director, Debbink Dirk J bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 85.10, for a total value of 97,865. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Skidmore Douglas S now bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,783. Also, Director, Aaron Thomas J bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 98.56 per share, with a total market value of 99,541. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Debbink Dirk J now holds 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cincinnati Financial Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CINF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.71.