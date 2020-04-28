Can HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Offer Investors Safety?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $25.305 before closing at $25.90. Intraday shares traded counted 1.8 million, which was 68.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.82M. HSBC’s previous close was $25.82 while the outstanding shares total 4.06B. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.45, with weekly volatility at 1.90% and ATR at 0.91. The HSBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.95 and a $44.93 high.

Investors have identified the Foreign Money Center Banks company HSBC Holdings plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $104.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.57 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.3 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.06B with the revenue now reading 0.96 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.85 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HSBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HSBC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HSBC Holdings plc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HSBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.47.