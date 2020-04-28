Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.26, with weekly volatility at 7.64% and ATR at 0.13. The BWEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.12 and a $2.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 8.87 million, which was -20819.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.40K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 28.05% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.36 before closing at $1.78. BWEN’s previous close was $1.39 while the outstanding shares total 15.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.30.

Investors have identified the Diversified Machinery company Broadwind Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BWEN, the company has in raw cash 2.42 million on their books with 1.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54713000 million total, with 64293000 million as their total liabilities.

BWEN were able to record 2.68 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Broadwind Energy Inc. recorded a total of 49.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 44.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.32%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BWEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BWEN attractive?

In related news, Director, REILAND DAVID P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.30, for a total value of 13,000. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, CFO and Treasurer, Bonfigt Jason Lee now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,595. Also, Director, REILAND DAVID P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.85 per share, with a total market value of 18,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Operating Officer, Blashford Eric B. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Broadwind Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BWEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.75.