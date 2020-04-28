Analysts Turn Mixed On Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

The shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veoneer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VNE is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Longbow thinks that VNE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.60.

The shares of the company added by 11.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.3501 while ending the day at $9.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -105.02% decline from the average session volume which is 769660.0 shares. VNE had ended its last session trading at $8.88. Veoneer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VNE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $27.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Veoneer Inc. generated 970.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.71%. Veoneer Inc. has the potential to record -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Piper Jaffray also rated ZSAN as Initiated on March 24, 2017, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ZSAN could surge by 89.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.05% to reach $7.33/share. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.7302 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZSAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.6478 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6084. The stock has a high of $4.02 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.21%, as 4.59M VNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.64% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ZSAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2,036.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,409,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,576,491 shares of ZSAN, with a total valuation of $2,009,988. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ZSAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,603,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its Zosano Pharma Corporation shares by 34.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,718,226 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 689,655 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation which are valued at $1,527,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.