Analysts Turn Mixed On Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

The shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $245 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vail Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Market Perform the MTN stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $242. Macquarie was of a view that MTN is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MTN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.95.

The shares of the company added by 10.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $154.51 while ending the day at $170.78. During the trading session, a total of 620921.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.27% decline from the average session volume which is 595480.0 shares. MTN had ended its last session trading at $153.94. Vail Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 1.10. Vail Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MTN 52-week low price stands at $125.00 while its 52-week high price is $255.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vail Resorts Inc. generated 140.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.43%. Vail Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Loop Capital also rated R as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that R could surge by 21.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.78% to reach $38.60/share. It started the day trading at $30.80 and traded between $28.22 and $30.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that R’s 50-day SMA is 31.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.68. The stock has a high of $66.80 for the year while the low is $22.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.84%, as 3.36M MTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.47% of Ryder System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more R shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,052,058 shares of R, with a total valuation of $133,576,414. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more R shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,969,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by 22.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,265,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 608,085 shares of Ryder System Inc. which are valued at $86,335,325. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,903 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,726,423 shares and is now valued at $45,646,624. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Ryder System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.