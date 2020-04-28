Analysts Turn Mixed On Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

The shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2019, to Overweight the HOLI stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that HOLI is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that HOLI is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.76.

The shares of the company added by 10.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.43 while ending the day at $14.82. During the trading session, a total of 536591.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.18% decline from the average session volume which is 233120.0 shares. HOLI had ended its last session trading at $13.42. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. currently has a market cap of $912.91 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 1.45. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 HOLI 52-week low price stands at $9.52 while its 52-week high price is $21.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. generated 423.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.86%. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has the potential to record 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.55% to reach $47.50/share. It started the day trading at $21.58 and traded between $19.93 and $21.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MHO’s 50-day SMA is 24.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.04. The stock has a high of $48.02 for the year while the low is $9.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 774313.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.75%, as 834,323 HOLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of M/I Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.75, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MHO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,989 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,335,654 shares of MHO, with a total valuation of $71,668,361. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,169,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its M/I Homes Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,833,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,312 shares of M/I Homes Inc. which are valued at $30,313,888. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its M/I Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,302 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,171,973 shares and is now valued at $19,372,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of M/I Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.