Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.46.

The shares of the company added by 19.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.652 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 812812.0 shares were traded which represents a 34.98% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.67. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 2.63 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.23% to reach $4.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.245 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.5276 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3164. The stock has a high of $7.50 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.43%, as 2.05M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.52% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,367 shares of CHAP, with a total valuation of $6,534,112. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CHAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,998,417 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,890,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,358,737. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.