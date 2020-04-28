Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

The shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2011. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enzo Biochem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2009, to Mkt Outperform the ENZ stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lazard Capital Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2007. That day the Lazard Capital set price target on the stock to $19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.42.

The shares of the company added by 10.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.76. During the trading session, a total of 604404.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. ENZ had ended its last session trading at $2.50. Enzo Biochem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 ENZ 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.85.

The Enzo Biochem Inc. generated 51.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Piper Jaffray also rated PARR as Initiated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that PARR could surge by 52.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.53% to reach $14.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.97 and traded between $6.0375 and $6.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PARR’s 50-day SMA is 10.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.65. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $5.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.50%, as 1.34M ENZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 537.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,046,376 shares of PARR, with a total valuation of $92,629,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,510,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,452,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,872 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. which are valued at $17,414,220. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 214,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,391,835 shares and is now valued at $16,982,029. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.